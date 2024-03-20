M&S Princes Street launches Nobody's Child pop-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers in Edinburgh will now have access to a capsule collection of over 30 pieces from Nobody’s Child’s SS24 collection, including the popular Nobody’s Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton collection.

As well as offering bestselling mini, midi and midaxi dresses – such as the Starlight, Alexa, and Felicia – this season, M&S and Nobody’s Child will also introduce a more diverse selection of timeless trends with many new stylish dress shapes as well as jersey tops, jeans, blouses, relaxed tailoring and a coordinating linen blend collection.

With Nobody’s Child’s heartland in distinct floral prints, the carefully curated capsule collection will continue to complement and enhance the core Spring Summer range at M&S.

Nobody's Child pop-up in M&S Edinburgh.

Nobody’s Child was the first brand to launch on M&S.com and this expansion is the next phase of the partnership, building on the success of Nobody’s Child Spring/Summer pop-ups last year, trialled in 30 stores. During the season, over 86,000 M&S customers shopped Nobody’s Child in store, with sales of the brand also jumping by +126% (vs LY) on M&S.com.

The pop-up shops were proven to drive new customers to M&S too – with 20% having previously not shopped dresses at M&S – while continuing to complement the core range with one in five customers also purchasing an M&S dress. During the period, in the stores which had the pop-up shop, average customer spend on womenswear was up 8.6%, which contributed to an increase in total dress sales of +16%.

Jon Cameron, Store Manager at M&S Edinburgh, Princes Street said of the launch:“We always want to offer customers the latest trends in our Clothing department. That’s why we’re so excited to be opening our very own Nobody’s Child pop-up shop in-store, with a capsule collection of up to 30 stylish pieces. Knowing how popular the brand already is on M&S.com, we can’t wait to see customer’s reactions as they explore the pop-up shop!”

Nishi Mahajan, Director of third-party Brands at M&S commented: “Nobody’s Child were the first third-party brand that we introduced to our ‘Brands at M&S’ platform and they continue to be one of the most-loved by our customers. Last year, the pop-up shops were a huge success, complementing and enhancing our core range to make M&S the destination for dresses during the spring / summer season – whether it’s for work, weekend or special occasions.

"Our partnership with Nobody’s Child is a proof point to the success of our Brands at M&S strategy – when we get the partnership right, everyone wins.”

Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child commented: “Nobody’s Child is delighted to be expanding into more Marks & Spencer stores across the UK. This development represents a significant step forward in our mission to make responsible fashion accessible to all women.