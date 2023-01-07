The owner of a family-run stationery shop in Newington has explained that his health led him to take the “tough decision” to close the store after nearly four decades of serving locals.

Mumtaz Hussain (52) will close Newington Stationers on South Clerk Street on January 22, after he became concerned that his failing health was making his job too tough to continue. While the business obviously also faced difficulties during the Covid pandemic lockdowns in recent years, which have impacted so many businesses in the Capital.

He said: “Obviously these last few years have been really hard with Covid and lockdown. The market place has changed drastically to what it used to be. The retail market is not as strong as it used to be.

Newington Stationery owner Mumtaz Hussain has taken the tough decision to close the store due to ill health.

"But the main reason for closing is my health. I have had different health worries. If I don’t stop now and sort out my health I’m going to suffer long-term.

"It’s a tough decision as I have got a lot of sentimental feelings for this place. My family has run it for many years. Unfortunately we lost my father Karamat seven years ago. He worked right until the last stages of his life. The older generation is well known for plugging away.

"I had a very close call with my health before lockdown. I was lucky it got caught by doctors in time, but my energy levels totally dropped and other medical issues have crept in and stopped me doing what I need to do at the shop.”

Mumtaz looked back on the store’s four decades of trade and how his father established Newington Stationers in 1984.

Newington Stationery on South Clerk Street will close on January 22.

He said: "My dad had the convenience store next door so it was a business venture. He funded the venture, purchasing the property as part of a partnership. But after three or four years the business partner left so one of my cousins took it over and ran it for a bit. But then my dad shut the convenience store and concentrated on the stationery shop.

"So the journey to get started was quite interesting and it’s been very exciting since. My dad used to stock an amazing range of stationery. Back in the day there were much more stationers, but we were known for having a very good range and we have always ticked over.

"I worked in the shop as a teenager and I got brought back after my brother stopped about three years ago. But with lockdown coming in it was tough.”

Mumtaz thanked his customers and expressed his hope that the business might return if his health improves.

"If I was healthier I would love to see the shop grow into a proper art shop, as our art range has been growing in recent years,” he said.

"For me to let go of something unique which took years to build is hard. But coming into work and physically not being able to do some simple things is what’s made my mind up about closing.

"Over the years we have had lots of love from our customers, I really appreciate their support. And I hope if all goes well and I build back health-wise, I would like to open again somewhere in Newington.”

Customers responded with sadness to news of the closure on social media, with Elaine Hutton saying: “Oh no! I’ve been using it for decades. Such a handy shop to have in our neighbourhood.”

Leni Blackrose added: “What a shame! The guy that runs it is just so lovely, would always make my day going in when I used to live in the area!”

