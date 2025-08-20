Muir Timber Systems awarded LAR Housing Trust contract at Port Edgar

Muir Timber Systems has been appointed to deliver the timber kit supply and erect package for LAR Housing Trust’s latest affordable housing project at Port Edgar in South Queensferry.

This latest contract builds on the strong working relationship between Muir Timber Systems and LAR Housing Trust, following the successful delivery of previous developments at Fords Road and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh.

Located on the site of a former naval barracks dating back to around 1918, the development will see the conversion of an existing single-storey building into two-storey timber kit terraced houses. The conversion of the derelict former officers’ mess will sensitively reuse the original external masonry around a new timber structure, extending it upwards to 2 storeys, and delivering three new homes that blend heritage with modern construction.

Muir Timber Systems factory, Inverkeithing

Muir Timber Systems will supply and erect external wall panels, I-joist floor cassettes, internal non-loadbearing partitions, and loose-site erect prefabricated roof trusses.

The timber kits will be produced at Muir Timber Systems’ modern facility in Inverkeithing, where responsibly sourced materials and renewable energy, partially supplied by an on-site solar array, demonstrate the company’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Established in 1975 to support Muir Construction and Muir Homes, Muir Timber Systems has grown into a reliable partner for contractors and housebuilders across Scotland, recognised for its high-quality timber solutions, environmental focus, and deep local knowledge.

Gary Gray, General Manager at Muir Timber Systems, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with LAR Housing Trust, delivering bespoke affordable homes that respond to the needs of the local community. It’s always rewarding to collaborate on niche projects like this, where we can showcase our flexibility and tailor our solutions to meet unique site requirements.”