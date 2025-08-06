Nespresso opens new boutique in vibrant St James Quarter

Nespresso has officially opened its newest boutique in Edinburgh’s bustling St James Quarter, as new data shows the city’s reputation as one of the UK’s most coffee curious hubs. Introducing its latest experiential retail concept to one of the city’s most lively cultural and lifestyle destinations, the boutique is set to immerse visitors in premium coffee experiences that celebrate Edinburgh’s vibrant coffee culture.

Located on Level 3, the new space joins St James Quarter’s curated collection of premium global brands, delivering a fresh experience designed to spark discovery, connection, and delight.

The St James Quarter Nespresso is a continuation of the brand’s new boutique concept, designed to foster meaningful connections and elevated coffee experiences. The airy, modern space features a ‘Coffee as an Art’ bar, where visitors will be able to discover the craft of coffee, sample new flavours including the new summer collection and enjoy learning new recipes with masterclasses hosted by the knowledgeable Nespresso team.

Coffee enthusiasts will also be able to browse Nespresso’s full range of machines and accessories, and visit a space dedicated to coffee pod recycling, as part of Nespresso’s commitment to circularity and ethical sourcing.

Chris Pyne, Leasing Director for St James Quarter, commented: “The signing of Nespresso for its sole Edinburgh store is yet more evidence St James Quarter is Scotland’s go-to for globally renowned names. Nespresso will add a premium lifestyle option to our unique line-up of aspirational brands, reinforcing the Quarter’s position as Edinburgh’s prime pitch.”

A recent study for Nespresso* analysed average monthly searches for different coffee types across UK cities, highlighting the nation’s top coffee-curious destinations. Bath claimed the top spot with 3,451 searches per 100,000 people, followed by Edinburgh in second place with 3,051 searches. London ranked third with 2,892 searches, while Truro and Manchester secured fourth and fifth place with 2,777 and 2,621 searches, respectively.

“With Edinburgh ranking as the second most passionate coffee city in the UK, and first in Scotland, opening our boutique here feels like a natural step,” said Anna Lundstrom, CEO of Nespresso UK&I. “At Nespresso, we aim to create boutique spaces that bring to life our commitment to innovation, memorable coffee experiences, and the craft of coffee. The new St James Quarter boutique is the perfect place to bring these values to life. Situated in the heart of Edinburgh, this inviting space will allow coffee lovers to discover new blends, connect over meaningful experiences, and further celebrate their passion for exceptional coffee.”

The opening follows the recent announcement of three market-leading F&B brands joining the quarter, with the return of itsu, and news signings of Black Sheep Coffee and Pret A Manger, marking continued momentum for the destination’s evolving offer.

The opening of the boutique is another reason for Scotland’s capital to celebrate its strong coffee culture. As one of the UK’s top cities for coffee exploration, Edinburgh continues to grow its reputation as a destination for premium experiences.