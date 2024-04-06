Networking double-header in Lothians

Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce have confirmed two networking events this month.A joint Chambers Networking Lunch is on at Norton House Hotel near Edinburgh Airport on April 17 (12.00 to 14.00) when businesses from East & Mid Lothian plus West Lothian come together.The guest speaker is Tom Chambers from Alive Photos who will share his recent experience cycling from Edinburgh to Rome for the Italy v Scotland rugby match to raise fund for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.A Business Breakfast is being held at Penicuik Storehouse on April 24 (8.30 to 10.30) when Our like-minded, environmentally committed businesses share ideas and build working relationships.Each event focuses on different topics like energy efficiency, transport or green marketing and they including presentations from industry experts.Also featured in the series are case study businesses who have saved money and won new customers through improving their environmental performance.Penicuik Storehouse is a community benefit society serving as cafe and a community space for local people.Attendees will learn how the organisation is improving the sustainability of their operation and how they engage with staff and building users.