New affordable housing development welcomed by new tenants

Tenants who have moved into Lowther’s new homes at Raw Holdings have been enjoying the tranquillity of living in the countryside whilst having all the amenities of the bustling town of Livingston right on their doorsteps.

The development by Scotland’s largest private-rent property company, part of Wheatley Group, includes a mix of 25 homes for mid-market rent and 38 homes for social housing, comprised of one, two and three-bedroom properties.

The mid-market rent properties are aimed at people and families who cannot afford to buy their own property or rent in the private sector or have very low priority for social housing.

Stephen Langley in his new home

Speaking about his new home, Lowther tenant Stephen Langley, 48, said:

“It’s only been a few weeks since I moved in but it’s a fantastic area and I’ve been able to add all my personal touches to the flat.

“I work in catering in Livingston but previously lived in Glasgow, so my daily commute has gone from one hour of travelling down to less than 10 minutes, thanks to how close my home is to my work.

“There are lots of picturesque country walks nearby and it’s a very relaxed atmosphere – although you are not far from lots of shops, supermarkets and restaurants.”

Stephen Langley at his front door

The homes have been built to be energy efficient and benefit from EPC ratings of B, which will help tenants save money on their energy bills.

The new project received overall grant funding from Scottish Government and West Lothian Council.

Managing Director of Lowther, James Ward, said: “It’s great to hear that tenants are enjoying their new homes and settling in well.