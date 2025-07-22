New bar and restaurant takes centre stage ahead of Edinburgh Festival

A new brasserie-style bar and restaurant has opened its doors on Hamilton Place in the Edinburgh neighbourhood of Stockbridge just in time for Festival season in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following months of planning, the team behind ‘The Captain Darling’ has now unveiled the venue as a social hub for the whole community on the local high street, as well as festival goers in search of a more relaxed dining experience away from the city centre crowds.

A dedicated bar space has been created for people to drop in for a leisurely drink and snacks seven days a week from lunchtime until late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh chef Scott Smith has teamed up with Òir Group to oversee the kitchen at The Captain Darling and help with the launch phase of the new venue. The focus of the menu is on classic, well-made, seasonal dishes that are created to be full of flavour.

The Captain Darling will be serving up delicious food 7 days a week

A separate dining area is now serving an all-day brasserie-style menu. Starters include Cumbrae oysters; prawn cocktail, Caesar salad and haggis croquettes. Highlights of the main menu include handmade savoury pies and a selection of meats cooked over coals.

The Captain Darling Sunday roast with all the trimmings is another star of the show, including rare breed pork porchetta; dry aged sirloin roast beef and confited chicken leg finished on the barbecue.

People with a sweet tooth can enjoy lemon posset; sticky toffee pudding and milk chocolate mousse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Captain Darling is the latest addition to the Edinburgh-based Òir Group, an independent hospitality company that has operated restaurants like Bodega and Lucky Yu within the city for over a decade. A series of other new venue openings is being lined up by the group over the next nine months.

The Captain Darling takes pride of place in the heart of Stockbridge

John Howard, owner and director of Òir Group, said: “This is an extremely proud and exciting moment for our whole team. After months of planning and preparation, the doors are finally open to Edinburgh’s newest brasserie-style bar and restaurant, just in time for the start of the Festival in August.

“Located right in the heart of Stockbridge, we really want The Captain Darling to feel part of the local neighbourhood. Open seven days a week, we’re offering a warm and relaxed welcome to everyone to either drop in for a drink, catch up with friends, or sit down for a good meal. Small and friendly dogs are welcome too!”

“We’re also planning some other new ventures around Edinburgh over the coming months, so watch this space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Captain Darling is located at 16-18 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH3 5AU

Òir Group also owns and operates Lucky Yu on Edinburgh’s Broughton Street and Bodega at Albert Place on Leith Walk.