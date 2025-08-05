New boutique hotel opens in Leith following £1.2m townhouse transformation

A Georgian townhouse in Leith has been converted into a 16-bedroom boutique hotel, adding to the capital’s luxury accommodation offering.

The property at 3 John’s Place, an early 19th-century building, has undergone a major redevelopment by Archibald Hotel Collection Ltd, a growing family-run hospitality business that already operates a hotel in Edinburgh and two in the North of England.

Caroline Claydon, Director at Archibald Hotel Collection, said: “We’re proud to be contributing to the continued regeneration of Leith with a contemporary hotel that respects the area’s heritage while introducing a modern, tech-enabled guest experience. The support from Develop North is enabling us to complete this project with confidence and flexibility, and we’re delighted to have welcomed our first guests.”

The £1.2 million development funding was provided by Develop North PLC, the investment fund managed by Newcastle-upon-Tyne-based Tier One Capital.

The refurbished 3 John's Place

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Develop North provides flexible finance solutions to credible professionals and businesses across the North of England and Scotland. Since its inception in 2017, it has deployed more than £80 million to support 39 projects, creating over 12,000 jobs and helping deliver a gross development value exceeding £275 million.

Brendan O’Grady, Fund Manager at Tier One, said: “We are committed to supporting professional businesses with ambitions to deliver high-quality, sustainable development projects, and this scheme in Edinburgh is a great example that benefits the local economy and enhances the visitor experience.

“Our investment reflects the strength of the Archibald Hotel Collection team and the potential of this location, and we look forward to seeing the hotel being enjoyed by its guests over the next eighteen months.”

The hotel’s opening marks another milestone in Leith’s ongoing regeneration, with the district continuing to attract investment in both hospitality and residential developments.