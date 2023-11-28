Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh burger lovers are sure to be excited, as Burger King UK has announced the opening of a new restaurant at Craigleith Retail Park.

The new restaurant will create 30 new jobs in the local area, including five managerial roles which the fast food chain is now accepting applications for four of them, including manager, senior assistant manager and assistant managers. No official opening date has been announced yet for the new Burger King restaurant at Craigleith.

Burger King UK is also recruiting 25 crew members, spanning both front of house and kitchen roles, plus one shift manager role – applications for these will open at a later date. Those who are successful in joining the team will enjoy a variety of staff perks, from flexible hours and free meals at work, to 50 per cent off food and drink for friends and family.

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King UK family, at our new Craigleith restaurant.

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way.”