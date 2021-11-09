New Dunbar-based dental business scaling up on back of funding boost

AR First is a new business, founded by Ahmed Abdou and Riyad Rawashdeh, who have more than four decades of dental experience between them and have worked in practices across the UK, including Edinburgh and Fort William.

The pair recently finalised the purchase of Forde Dental Practice, an existing two-surgery dental practice in Dunbar, and approached Bank of Scotland, securing a six-figure funding package, which supported the takeover of the existing practice while allowing operations to continue as normal for its 3,500 patients.

Now, AR First is working to grow the business, and has expanded its services to include orthodontics, dental hygiene and facial aesthetic treatments. It has been recruiting to help manage the uptick in demand and plans to further increase staff levels as patient numbers continue to grow.

Mr Abdou, co-manager at AR First, added: “Despite only just recently opening our doors, we’re already exploring the idea of buying a second premises. Having both studied in Edinburgh, we have our sights set on finding a place in the city that we can eventually acquire as we look to expand AR First further.”

Scott Beaton, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “AR First’s acquisition of the new two-surgery practice comes at a time when general dentistry demand is surging, following the serious disruption experienced throughout the pandemic.

“It’s a timely move and we’re proud to have supported Ahmed and Riyad with this new venture and look forward to seeing them achieve their growth ambitions over the coming years.”

