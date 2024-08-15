Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A change of use application has been submitted to turn a Granton car park into a hand car washing and valeting facility.

Ali Sharifi has submitted the application to the City of Edinburgh Council on behalf of Best Hand Washed Car Wash to turn a car park 20 metres north of 80E West Granton Road into this new facility.

The area of the site is approximately 500m2 and the development involves the construction of a new car wash and valeting facility within an existing car parking area. The new facility would include two covered valet bays, two uncovered wash bays and one storage cabin/ site office.

Access to the site of the proposed new car washing facility from West Granton Road is gained in between the United Wire factory and the Anchor Inn pub. | Google Maps

According to the submitted planning documents, the works for constructing the facility would not involve any change to the hard-standing area.

If the plans are approved it is estimated that the hand car washing and valeting business will operate from 9am until 6pm, with four full-time staff and three part-time staff members carrying out an estimated 40 car washes each day.

The site plan shows the layout of the proposed car washing facility to be run by Best Hand Washed Car Wash. | City of Edinburgh Council

David Bell Architect have been appointed by Best Hand Washed Car Wash to advise on drainage matters at the proposed new car wash facility at the car park - which is owned by Inform Signs at 80 West Granton Road.

Access to the site of the proposed new car washing facility from West Granton Road is gained in between the United Wire factory and the Anchor Inn pub. Residents living on West Granton Road, Granton Park Avenue and Granton Medway have been notified of the plans.