An airline has launched flights to a 'hidden gem' holiday destination that is cheaper than Budapest and Prague.

British Airways will fly to the stunning city of Tbilisi in Georgia next year, operating four times per week from March 30, 2025. The full-service carrier operates flights from eight UK airports to London Heathrow – including Edinburgh – allowing customers from to travel to Tbilisi seamlessly via Heathrow on a single ticket.

Located at the crossroads where Europe meets Asia, Georgia is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, traditional cuisine and picturesque scenery. The country proudly lays claim to being the birthplace of wine, with an 8,000-year-old history of winemaking that remains a predominant part of its culture today.

A budget-friendly destination for tourists, with inexpensive food and activities, Tbilisi is located on the banks of the Mtkvari River, surrounded by hills with the Caucasus Mountains to the north. The city attracts visitors looking to soak up the charm of the cobbled streets of its historic city centre, its unique blend of architecture, and diverse cuisine, which has been influenced by its history and surroundings. The canyons and caves near Kutaisi and multiple UNESCO World heritage sites are within easy reach for avid explorers.

Customers have the choice of two cabins on every flight: Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy). Euro Traveller customers enjoy a complimentary drink and snack, while Club Europe customers have lounge access, a full meal service, priority boarding and additional baggage allowance included in their ticket.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tbilisi back into our route network, after our last scheduled service in 2013. We expect this to be a popular route with the leisure market, which has seen a strong comeback since 2019, as well as with those looking to enjoy direct flights to visit friends and family. We look forward to improving the connectivity between our two capital cities next year.”

Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, said: “We are proud that flagship carrier British Airways has decided to enter the Georgian market, which is important recognition for our country. This will significantly boost Georgia’s awareness within the UK market and improve connectivity with the USA, which is a strategic partner country of Georgia.”

The timings of both the inbound and outbound flights have been optimised for those customers wishing to connect onto other services from Heathrow, particularly New York and destinations across Europe which aren’t served directly from Georgia, such as Madrid and Barcelona.