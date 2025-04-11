New Edinburgh PBSA development reaches topping out milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major milestone has been reached in the construction of Burnet Point, a new £59 million purpose-built student accommodation development at Abbey Lane, Edinburgh. The topping-out ceremony, celebrating progress on the scheme, was recently attended by representatives from developer Unite Students and construction contractor GRAHAM.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnet Point combines purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and affordable housing, with the project on track for completion ahead of the 2025/26 academic term.

Edinburgh continues to experience significant demand for student housing, with almost 20% of the city’s population enrolled in further or higher education. However, there is a substantial PBSA shortfall, with an estimated need for a further 17,000 beds to meet current demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnet Point will help to alleviate this requirement, providing 298 student bedrooms in a mix of cluster and studio flats alongside 66 one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats, and 17 affordable units managed by Hillcrest Homes.

Project team at topping out ceremony.

Designed with sustainability at its core, Burnet Point incorporates low-carbon concrete and timber composite materials. Carbon lifecycle assessments show that Burnet Point will be Unite Students’ lowest carbon new build project to date.

Tom Brewerton, group development director at Unite Students, said: “We’re thrilled to reach this milestone at Burnet Point. This marks a significant step in delivering high-quality and affordable accommodation to help meet the supply challenges in Edinburgh, one of the UK’s most vibrant university cities.

“Once open, this property will help free up privately rented homes in the city for use by families, reducing housing shortage pressures. We’re committed to providing students with safe and secure homes that enhance the local community and offer access to support if needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Holmes, regional managing director at GRAHAM Building North, said: “Burnet Point showcases our expertise in sustainable construction and mixed-use developments. The topping-out ceremony highlights the collective effort of all partners involved, and we look forward to completing the next stages as we bring this exciting development to life.”