New Edinburgh recruiter Able Bridge targets socially responsible clients

John Savidge wants to support Able Bridge candidates as well as its clients. Picture: Contributed

Able Bridge Recruitment, which also has a presence in Glasgow, will provide human resources, accountancy and finance hiring services across the Central Belt.

Founded by Joe Savidge, formerly a divisional manager at Scottish agency Eden Scott, the venture intends to help clients looking to operate in a more socially conscious way.

It has already formed partnerships with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Health in Mind and pledged to donate a percentage of profits to each of the two charities.

Able Bridge is targeting bespoke recruitment projects for small and medium-sized enterprises, charities, non-profit organisations and the public sector.

Savidge has more than 20 years of recruitment experience, previously holding roles for the likes of Hays and Michael Page while based in the Thames Valley.

He established the firm using capital left to him by his grandmother, Mabel Bridgman, whose name inspired the Able Bridge brand.

A key goal for Savidge is to support the candidates the company works with as well as its clients.

He said: “The essence of our business is to work ethically with respect and empathy at our core.