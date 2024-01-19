Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of Italian restaurant Da Vinci hope to re-open the Broughton Street venue as a wine bar called Goose 73 next weekend, after weeks of renovation work.

Goose 73 is scheduled to open on Saturday, January 27, after the owner noticed demand had changed since the Covid pandemic, with more customers looking for somewhere for a drink or something quick to eat instead of going out for a three-course meal.

Owner Simone Libanore explained the venue’s new ‘simple’ name and revealed more about why he decided to make the change.

He said: “There was no real reason for the name, we are at 73 Broughton Street so it’s simply the number on the door. We like the name as it’s simple and memorable, it’s very easy to remember.

“We thought about the name for so many months but sometimes simplicity is best. Thinking in the Italian way for people who don’t speak the language, this is just easy to remember.

"And now, after Covid, people are no longer willing to spend a lot of money on great food, so we are going a different way, with reasonably priced food and drinks, to get more footfall in and out of the bar for a glass of wine, a pint or some tapas.

"We want to change completely, with the idea that customers spend just say £5 instead of £50/ £60 on a meal, so hopefully we have more customers coming and going.

"People don’t work in offices as much now since Covid. So we are making something more accessible, cheap and cheerful. We will still be making food but not pricey three-course meals. Different plates that are cheaper. Cheese bites, tapas, different things like that for pre-theatre eating.

"You can spend £10/ £20 per person and have a good time here.”

Simone, who took on the restaurant three and a half years ago when it was called Astri and he changed it to Da Vinci, is looking forward to the next chapter for the Broughton Street venue.

He said: "We are excited. We took on the restaurant just before Covid and then we had to run the business during a pandemic with the lockdowns making it very difficult to trade.

"It’s all getting completely refurbished just now. It’s going to be completely different inside, with low lights and comfortable sofas.

"The restaurant was closed on January 6 and the refurbishment work has been going on since then. We can’t wait to re-open next Saturday. Hopefully everything is finished in time.