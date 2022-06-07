New gastropub The Fetching Fox opens at Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston

The Fetching Fox is the latest venture launched by Conifox owners the Gammell family. With a rich family heritage in farming, the restaurant’s modern rustic interior and menus reflect their love of the land and ethos of championing Scotland’s finest seasonal harvest – from local West Lothian-raised beef to hand-dived Orkney scallops.

Locally-produced ice cream also features along with an exuberant cocktail menu of classics and drinks with the Conifox twist – Tartan Apple anyone?

The 100-cover gastropub is housed in the park's newly refurbished former Stables Bistro, which has been lovingly restored to create a warm and relaxing atmosphere. It also features an outdoor area, with a gourmet barbecue in the summer months.

The Fetching Fox, where the emphasis is on an appreciation of local and Scottish produce, is the latest venture launched by the Gammell family–owners of Conifox Adventure Park and the recently opened indoor Activity Centre in Kirkliston.

The creative team in the kitchen is led by Grant Mercer, a veteran of Edinburgh eateries including The Raeburn and Kilted Lobster in Stockbridge. His menus include steaks, Blue Murder cheese sauce, scallops with curried and pickled cauliflower, chocolate French toast for brunch and cardamom rice pudding.

James Gammell, managing director of Conifox Adventure Park, said: “This is a wonderful new project for us and is really a natural extension of the family’s entrepreneurial spirit and farming history. With our experience of hill farming and having had sheep and cattle in Conifox, we know exactly what it takes to get the very best out of our land.

“In Scotland, we rear some of the best meat and produce in the world and that’s something we wanted to celebrate in our menus. We’re excited to share our vision with our customers and look forward to welcoming diners who have the same appreciation of great, seasonal, Scottish food and drink.”

The Fetching Fox is open Thursday-Sunday from 5pm offering a mix of small plates, main courses, including dishes from the grill, and desserts. Lunch time bookings will also be available shortly.

Local suppliers include Castle Game, Welch Fishmongers, Edinburgh’s Pickering’s Gin, the Ferry Brewery, Days non-alcoholic beer, Forth Coffee Roasters and S. Luca of Musselburgh ice cream.

The Fetching Fox can also accommodate private dining experiences for parties up to 30.