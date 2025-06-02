New general manager appointed at Dalhousie Castle

By Conner Hutchison
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:44 BST

7 Hospitality Management is delighted to announce the appointment of Philip Egan as the new General Manager of the iconic Dalhousie Castle Hotel & Spa, as the property undergoes an ambitious £5 million refurbishment programme aimed at elevating guest experience and restoring the historic landmark to its full grandeur.

Philip brings with him a wealth of industry expertise and a proven track record in luxury hotel leadership. Having held senior roles at leading UK and Ireland properties, his appointment marks a significant step forward for Dalhousie Castle as it embarks on this exciting new chapter under the guidance of 7 Hospitality Management.

We are thrilled to welcome Philip to the 7 Hospitality family,” said Conner Hutchison, Head of Brand and Communications at 7 Hospitality Management. “With a property as historically significant and unique as Dalhousie Castle, it’s vital to have a leader who understands both tradition and transformation. Philip’s depth of experience and vision will be key in bringing our £5 million refurbishment project to life and enhancing every aspect of the guest journey.”

Set within a 13th-century fortress surrounded by tranquil parkland, Dalhousie Castle Hotel & Spa is a beloved destination for exclusive use weddings, spa retreats, and fine dining. The ongoing refurbishment will include upgraded guest rooms, revitalised public areas - which includes a stunning new central bar, enhanced events and dining spaces, and improved back-of-house operations — all designed to elevate the castle’s stature as one of Scotland’s most unique luxury escapes

“It’s an honour to be joining Dalhousie Castle during this exciting time of transformation,” said Philip Egan. “The castle is not only a place of incredible history, but also of enormous potential. I’m excited to work with the team to deliver a refreshed and reimagined experience that honours its legacy while looking firmly to the future.”

The refurbishment project is part of 7 Hospitality Management’s strategic investment in heritage properties with unique character, aimed at blending timeless charm with modern hospitality standards.

About Dalhousie Castle Hotel & Spa

Set within acres of wooded parkland and overlooking the River Esk, Dalhousie Castle blends centuries of history with contemporary four-star comfort. Located just 8 miles from Edinburgh, it features 35 individually styled bedrooms, a tranquil spa, fine dining at the Dungeon Restaurant, and a popular wedding and event venue.

About 7 Hospitality Management

7 Hospitality Management is a UK-based hotel management company offering operational, strategic, and brand support to independent hotels and resorts. With a focus on people, performance, and guest experience, 7 Hospitality partners with owners to maximise potential and deliver sustainable results.

