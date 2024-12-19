New HQ is Taylor-made for Jamie

Taylor Roofs has a new home after expanding into a new base in Livingston.

Taylor Roofs, one of Scotland’s leading roofing businesses for homeowners, is set for continued growth after expanding into a new headquarters.

The family-run firm serves domestic clients across central Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Lothians and has recently opened the doors to its impressive new base in Livingston in a move which bosses believe will be a gamechanger for the company.

While allowing for future expansion, the move will take the firm’s operation to the next level with a real focus on customer care and staff culture.

Measuring around 7000 sq. ft., the new premises is nearly four times the size of Taylor Roofs’ previous home in Bathgate, where the company had been based for seven years. In that time the business has grown from six employees to 40 members of staff – with that number set to continue rising.

With a large delivery yard to the rear and plenty of parking in front as well as boasting 12 offices, a board room, staff canteen and a custom-built podcast studio - the new home for the successful podcast Taylor Talks Trades - managing director Jamie Taylor says the new headquarters will further enhance the customer experience and staff environment.

“Having started our company from our kitchen and garden shed, to be where we are now is a very proud moment for my wife Kelly and I,” he said.

“We had been looking around for a suitable property for a little while as we knew we were outgrowing our place in Bathgate and it was putting an artificial ceiling on our growth.

“A lot of hard work has been put in by a lot of people to get us to this stage and I’m really excited about the future. Our commitment to the roofing trade, our customers and staff has always been the priority for us and we will have a laser focus on that now.

“We have big plans for 2025 and are genuinely excited about what lies ahead.”

Those plans include the launch of a consultancy with Jamie drawing on his experience of coming off the tools to grow a domestic trades business, with the new base having hosted a couple of pilot events.

“The additional space allows us to do this sort of thing which we could never have done in our previous premises,” he added. “It’s shaping up to be a busy few months on a number of areas.”