New leadership to drive innovation for historic legal brand

An influential business leader has been appointed as Group Managing Director of the historic legal brand, Simpson & Marwick.

Rob Aberdein returns to the helm after three years as Chief Commercial Officer at Progeny, the private-equity backed professional services firm that acquired Moray Group in 2022, a business he founded.

His appointment as Group MD marks a new era for the firm, which has served clients since 1886, as it looks to strengthen its core property business while preparing for future diversification and expansion.

Rob Aberdein said: “’Simpson & Marwick’ is a name that carries enormous respect in the Scottish legal and property sectors, and I am thrilled to be able to commit full time to building the business.

“One of the biggest challenges for all professional advice firms right now is balancing traditional values that are ubiquitous in great businesses with innovation.

“The Simpson & Marwick brand has a legacy of excellence that spans nearly 140 years, and my job is to ensure that while we honour that history, we also embrace the future.

“Clients today demand speed, efficiency, and convenience, and we will continue to invest in the tools and processes that deliver exactly that.”

The 45-year-old has built a reputation as one of the country’s most progressive lawyers, with an impressive track record of growing and transforming legal and property businesses.

Prior to launching Moray Group, Rob oversaw significant growth in Scotland and England for Aberdein Considine before becoming the youngest ever equity partner at English legal powerhouse, Walker Morris.

Now, Mr Aberdein is focused on elevating the brand and harnessing technology to provide a peerless client experience.

He added: “Looking ahead, I believe we can evolve Simpson & Marwick into a broader professional services powerhouse, but right now, the priority is on driving growth in the areas where we already excel.

With a history dating back to 1886, the firm has built an exceptional reputation in Scottish legal and property services, having been involved in landmark legal cases such as the Piper Alpha inquiry and the Lockerbie bombing proceedings.

Sean Nicol, MD for Simpson & Marwick’s Estate Agency business, said: “Rob is a recognised leader and builder of successful and dynamic businesses.

“He isn’t afraid to break from the norm and to shake up a sector with smart use of technology and a clear vision. We’re delighted to welcome him back in a formal capacity in this new role.”

For more information visit: https://www.simpsonmarwick.com/