Based in Glasgow, Alan Gilkison was previously head of agency and development and has been with the firm for 28 years where he has specialised in the industrial property market and land development. Gilkison takes over as managing partner from Mark Robertson who will return to his client-facing work full time.

Ryden is headquartered in Edinburgh with six offices, 43 partners and around 110 staff. The firm is said to have remained profitable during the pandemic and has increased turnover by 8 per cent and profit by 7 per cent since 2021.

Gilkison said: “It is a great honour to take over the role of managing partner. Mark has led Ryden during an unprecedented period of uncertainty caused by the pandemic and market volatility and has kept us in a strong position by retaining our specialist teams and enhancing client services through technology. I will also focus on retaining existing talent and the delivery of future growth through a variety of means including a recruitment and training strategy to ensure the continued provision of an exceptional, personalised service.”

