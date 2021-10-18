New M&S food store proposed for Linlithgow

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Scott Munro, regional manager for M&S said: “Linlithgow is the perfect choice for a new M&S Foodhall; we’ve previously had great success with smaller franchise partners here and we love the idea of opening a modern store in the town with many of our latest high-tech features. We want to provide our local customers with a brilliant and inspiring shopping experience in a convenient and accessible location.”