New Napalese and Indian restaurant opens in Penicuik
The grand opening of a new Nepalese and Indian restaurant in Penicuik took place last Friday.
The latest new restaurant and takeaway in the town, Koshi is situated on Imrie Place, in the old snooker hall.
Guests in attendance last Friday included Midlothian MP Owen Thompson and 2020 MasterChef runner-up Santosh Shah.
Speaking about the opening night at Koshi, Mr Thompson (SNP) said: “It was amazing to be part of the opening of this new restaurant for Penicuik. It’s been a long journey for the team at Koshi to the point of being able to open.
"I look forward to a bright future for Koshi as part of the Penicuik community - and I look forward to getting back again soon.”
A statement posted on the Koshi Facebook page said: “A huge gratitude to everyone who made our grand opening a huge success, and a special thanks to our Midlothian MP Owen Thompson and MasterChef chef Santosh Shah for their special appearance.”