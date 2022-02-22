New Napalese and Indian restaurant opens in Penicuik

MP Owen Thompson and 2020 Runner up of MasterChef Santosh Shah were among the guests at the grand opening of Nepalese & Indian Restaurant Koshi on Imrie Place Penicuik. Photo kindly supplied by Donna Elizabeth Photography.

The latest new restaurant and takeaway in the town, Koshi is situated on Imrie Place, in the old snooker hall.

Guests in attendance last Friday included Midlothian MP Owen Thompson and 2020 MasterChef runner-up Santosh Shah.

Speaking about the opening night at Koshi, Mr Thompson (SNP) said: “It was amazing to be part of the opening of this new restaurant for Penicuik. It’s been a long journey for the team at Koshi to the point of being able to open.

"I look forward to a bright future for Koshi as part of the Penicuik community - and I look forward to getting back again soon.”