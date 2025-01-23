New partner for city legal firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh-based solicitor and estate agent Ralph Sayer has promoted Robyn Donaldson to partner in the firm.

At 31, she becomes one of the youngest to hold such a senior position in the sector in Scotland, making the major career move less than eight years after gaining her legal diploma from Edinburgh University.

Donaldson has been with the family-run business since November 2022, having joined from law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart. Her previous experience also includes roles with Shepherd & Wedderburn, Miller Homes and Ralph Hendrie.

Chief executive Ivan Ralph said Donaldson will play an important role as the firm looks to build on its recent growth.

Robyn Donaldson (l) with Ralph Sayer chief executive Ivan Ralph.

“It is good to see people who have come into the business work hard, get promoted and rewarded for what they are doing,” he said.

“I’m keen to encourage that and it’s important for people to see there is a growth path for them within the firm. It is also good to have younger people in these positions who can drive the business forward.

“Robyn is extremely good with clients, has good relationships with brokers and referrers as well as other solicitors and is an excellent addition to the partnership. She is going to be very much part of the growth of the firm.

“We had a strong latter half of last year and this positions us well for our planned ongoing expansion.

“All the indications are that it is going to be a busier year than last year. There is still a shortage of properties for the demand and that is never going to go away in Edinburgh.”

Commenting on her promotion, Roslin-based Donaldson said: “I have worked previously with Ivan and his guidance and leadership have been central to me being where I am now.

“Ever since joining the company I have been made to feel very comfortable. There is a real family feel to the business, something which struck me as soon as I came here.

“We’re a tightknit group and enjoy a good working environment with a real emphasis on team work across the firm. The future is looking very positive. We are growing quite rapidly and it’s a good time to be involved in this position as we look to maintain that consistency.”