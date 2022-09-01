Nine start-ups chosen to deliver extended pitches at EIE22 investor showcase

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They comprise CyberShell, Continulus, FC Labs, InFix, Lenz Labs, Microplate Dx, Pogo Studio, Smash, and Hoolr, and are seeking between £500,000 and £3 million in investment. The remaining 28 cohort companies at this year’s EIE will be making shorter pitches when the Dragons' Den-style investment event takes place on Thursday October 6.

Danny Helson, head of programme and investor relations at EIE, said: “'Our extended pitch companies this year cover technologies like artificial intelligence and data science, and come from sectors ranging from healthcare, to climate, fintech, and creative design.

"It was hard to pick from such a strong bunch, as we have massively talented founders and companies across the board from Scotland, around the UK and beyond, but we think the presentations on show will put the best foot forward for these exciting young technology companies.”

CyberShell has developed intellectual property (IP) that incorporates cyber resilience at the outset of software-development; Continulus helps doctors and nurses access expert knowledge via its video “pocketbooks” technology; and the wearable tech being developed by FC Labs is targeting high-risk work environments like construction, engineering, oil and gas, mining and utilities.

InFix is a clinician-led, cloud-enabled technology platform targeting improvements in NHS theatre efficiency; Lenz Labs is an IP-driven predictive maintenance startup developing components and AI-enabled technology to optimise the efficiency of rail operations; and Microplate Dx is a diagnostics spin-out from the University of Strathclyde specialising in platform technology for rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing.

Software-development start-up PogoStudio has, in partnership with NHS Lothian, developed the Tailored Talks platform letting healthcare professionals build bespoke presentations for patients; Smash is a software-as-a-service company and IP marketplace offering services to the media industry; and Hoolr is a cloud-based technology company that helps organisations manage, scale and understand their coaching cultures.

From left: Smash co-founders Fiona Gillies and Christine Hartland. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

EIE22’s organisers, who last month announced keynote speakers, also say it will have an investor panel in place – members of which are set to be announced shortly – to quiz the start-ups pitching following their presentations.