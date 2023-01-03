The 2023 Digital Technology Awards, led by ScotlandIS, are billed as a “night to celebrate the strength of the industry and talent Scotland has to offer from businesses of all sizes”. This year’s – the 13th iteration of the annual event – will focus on celebrating the “vast” achievements of the sector over the last year by rewarding individual and team commitments to addressing major topical causes.

Organisers are seeking to recognise those creating technology solutions for good, organisations tackling climate change, and those putting the wellbeing of their workforce at the core of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the 11 categories is Unsung Hero, which commemorates local community champions for their contributions to improving all things digital in their respective fields. Winners at last year’s winners include software-development specialist Fyne Labs, product and software engineering outfit xDesign, and ethical video advertising agency Good-Loop.

Karen Meechan, chief executive of ScotlandIS, said: “The Digital Technology Awards deliver a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate the very best in Scottish technology. It is an evening our members look forward to all year round to recognise the extensive achievements and talent in our industry.

“I’m looking forward to spending the evening honouring the sector's best minds, and I encourage everyone to nominate both individuals and businesses that deserve recognition for achievements and dedication to helping our industry continue to flourish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday February 22 2023, with the ceremony taking place on Thursday April 27 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.