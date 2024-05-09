Nordic interiors brand brings Danish-designed kitchens to Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Edinburgh’s most successful interiors brands has announced the launch of a new kitchen and bathroom showroom in the city’s Morningside neighborhood.Nordic Studio offers a collection of Danish-designed, high quality kitchens, made to exacting requirements from sustainable materials with true craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The new showroom will allow customers to browse an exclusive collection of design-led kitchens with timeless style, which sit perfectly in both period properties and contemporary new builds.

The new venture is the latest launch from husband and wife team Mogens and Sofie Kleberg - owners of Nordic Living by Biehl. The furniture and lifestyle store opened in Bruntsfield in 2018 and has become a go-to destination for truly beautiful products that are designed to last a lifetime.

The Nordic Studio brand was born in 2021, offering design and build services to Nordic Living customers. Working on residential and commercial spaces across Scotland, Mogens and team have built an impressive portfolio of work, from a sleek new kitchen in a Bruntsfield home and a full refurbishment of a grand New Town apartment, through to the construction, project management and interior design of a stunning sustainably-built riverside home in Perthshire.

Mogens and Sofie Kleberg have announced the opening of their Nordic Studio showroom in Morningside.

Following this success, the business has continued to expand, with the new Morningside showroom offering customers an opportunity to view the bespoke kitchens and appliances, plus bathrooms, solid wood flooring and lighting. These high-end, beautifully-designed products share the streamlined and understated Nordic aesthetic that the brand is known for, while the in-house design service and trades team gives customers a single destination working with trusted, experienced professionals in order to make the home renovations process as straightforward as possible.

Mogens Kleberg, Director of Nordic Studio by Biehl commented: “We’re really delighted to be opening our first Nordic Studio showroom here in Morningside. Edinburgh has been our home for over six years now and we’ve loved working with clients on a range of projects across the city and beyond.

"The showroom will allow us to continue to expand the business and to offer clients a relaxed and enjoyable way to choose their new kitchen. We know that It’s a significant purchase - kitchens really do sit at the heart of the home, so it’s important to get it just right. Our collection focuses on clean lines and functionality, featuring natural, sustainable materials and timeless design to create something to last a lifetime.”