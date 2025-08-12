North meets south: My Property Pros welcomes two new franchisees!

The UK’s fastest-growing exterior cleaning franchise, My Property Pros (MPP), proudly welcomes two brand-new recruits. With franchisees landing in Bournemouth and East & Midlothian, MPP is expanding its reach from the sunny South Coast all the way up to Scotland – and for the latter, for the very first time!

This milestone marks a major moment for the brand, with East & Midlothian now home to MPP’s first-ever Scottish franchisee, Paul Melrose. It’s a move that proves the MPP model works just as well north of the border – where the only thing more satisfying than a moss and debris-free roof is the freedom of being your own boss.

After eight years working in finance – and a stint in retail management before that – Paul Melrose realised it was time for a change. He wasn’t just after stability; he wanted a better work-life balance and a career that actually felt rewarding. After exploring countless franchise opportunities, he finally discovered My Property Pros.

“I’ve spent years watching people work themselves into the ground with little to show for it, and I realised I didn’t want that to be my story. In the corporate world, you’re just a number – people come and go, and it feels like no one’s really valued. I want to retire with time left to enjoy life and know my hard work actually meant something. As I launch my business, I’m excited to get stuck into the hands-on side of things – being outdoors, doing something with real results and finally getting some proper career satisfaction.

“I already feel so proud to be MPP’s first Scottish franchisee. The model has proven itself time and time again across England, and I’ve no doubt it’ll work just as well up here. Long-term, I’m aiming to go multi-territory and multi-van, and I’d love to create jobs for local people too – especially with no other franchisees in Scotland just yet,” explained Paul

Karen Prewer, CEO of MPP, sums up the brand’s growth north of the border perfectly: “We’ve seen incredible success across England, and expanding into Scotland opens up exciting new opportunities – not just for the brand, but for local entrepreneurs ready to build their own businesses. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a strong and growing presence across the country.”

Over on the South Coast in Bournemouth, Stuart Smart was also ready for a fresh start. After 24 years working as an electrician for a luxury yacht company – and with a 19-month-old son at home – he knew the time was right to build something for himself. With family life front of mind, becoming a business owner felt like the perfect next step.

“I knew I was ready for a change, but I didn’t just want another job – I wanted something that felt meaningful. A while back, I had my gutters cleaned and wasn’t impressed with the service, and I thought, ‘I could do this – and do it properly.’ When I discovered MPP, I was hooked. Their values around professionalism, customer care and building a business with real integrity really stood out. It wasn’t just about cleaning – it was about doing things the right way, and that’s exactly what I was looking for.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into something new with so much potential – it honestly feels almost too good to be true! What really excites me is working for myself and building something I can be proud of. I’ve always wanted to create a great future for my wife and little boy – something I can hopefully pass down to him one day. I’m also hoping that by the time he starts school, I’ll have the flexibility to spend more time with him. Me and my wife love travelling too, so it’d be amazing to get back to exploring the world a bit more as a family,” said Stuart.

For Karen, these new faces are a symbol of just how strong the model is: ‘Welcoming both Paul and Stuart shows just how far-reaching the MPP opportunity really is. Whether it’s the South Coast or Scotland, our franchisees are proving that with the right mindset and support, you can build something incredible – wherever you are in the UK.”