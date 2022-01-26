NWH drives up recycling rates with £4.4m investment in new Mayfield plant

An artist's impression of the planned new NWH plant at Mayfield.

The £4.4 million investment at the company’s Mayfield site will enable the recycling of inert construction and demolition wastes through the latest technology washing, screening, crushing and water treatment equipment. The site will increase the businesses processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour.

This will help The NWH Group to further increase recycling rates. It will also improve the quality, reliability, grading and breadth of recycled resources available, and expand the product range from three to six product types to include 10mm aggregate, 20mm aggregate, 40mm aggregate, type 1 aggregate, washed concrete sand and ultra-fine sand.

Mark Williams, CEO at The NWH Group, said: “As we continue to increase our contribution to the circular economy, and in turn become even more sustainable as a business, our latest investment facilitates an increase in our production of recycled resources. This not only improves our product offering to customers, but also further reduces waste to landfill.

"By promoting the use of recycled aggregates, we’re helping reduce the levels of primary production to preserve the depleting natural reserves.”

The new equipment will be installed around existing plant operations to minimise downtime and will be fully operational by May 2022.

Circular, a specialist in the supply of tailored wet processing solutions for sand, aggregates and recycling applications, will be supplying the new equipment and project managing the installation through to completion.

Sean Kerr, director and co-owner at Circular Group, said: “We are delighted to have secured this prestigious contract with The NWH Group. We are excited to bring the latest technology and innovation to market at this flagship site and support The NWH Group with its sustainable business strategy.