One in five Scots workers asked to return to office full-time, says new report
One in five Scottish workers in a desk-based role has now been asked by their employer to return to working in the office full-time, research today suggests.
The survey of 1,000 workers by social business Flexibility Works also reveals that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of desk-based workers say their employer has granted them complete freedom to work where they like, post pandemic.
According to the findings, 27 per cent of people have been asked to work in the office at least one, two or three days a week. A further 18 per cent have been asked for a more general presence in the office each week, or month, without any prescribed number of days.
Nikki Slowey, co-founder and director of Flexibility Works, a social business funded and supported by the Scottish Government and Social Innovation Partnership (SIP), said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on how many of us work, and hybrid working is a term we’re all now familiar with. It’s great to see so many employers are giving staff freedom to choose which work location suits them best, depending on what they have on that day.
“But we were surprised to see one in five desk-based workers being asked to work in the office full-time. It suggests some employers still think flexible and hybrid working are too complicated, or they still don’t trust workers when they’re out of sight.
“We know people are happier, more motivated and productive if they have some choice and control around where, when and how much work they do.”