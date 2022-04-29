However, the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) highlighted that one in six Scottish retail stores still lies empty, describing it as a “very vivid reminder of the heavy economic toll resulting from Covid and associated restrictions”.

Latest SRC data showed that in the first quarter of 2022, the Scottish shop vacancy rate decreased to 15.8%, down from 16.1% in quarter four (Q4) of 2021.

It was 0.5 percentage points higher than the same point in 2021.

Retailers have issued a number of pleas for support as footfall dropped during lockdown.

Shopping centre vacancies decreased to 20.2% from 20.4% in Q4, while on the high street, they dropped to 14.8% from 15% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Retail parks remained the location with the lowest vacancy rate and saw these drop to 12% in Q1 2022, down from 12.6% in Q4 of last year.

David Lonsdale, SRC director, said: “Buoyed by an easing of Covid restrictions and retailers’ continued ability to trade, the shop vacancy rate saw a small but nonetheless welcome reduction in the first three months of this year.

“This was a second successive quarterly improvement and was an encouraging start to the year.

“That said, the vacancy rate remains over a fifth above pre-pandemic levels and one in six Scottish retail stores still lies empty, a very vivid reminder of the heavy economic toll resulting from Covid and associated restrictions.

“Retail parks continued to fare relatively well, with shopping centres lagging.”

He said that the challenge for retail destinations will be turning this into a more sustained improvement in the months ahead, particularly as concerns over the cost of living show little sign of abating and retailers grapple with supply chain issues and cost rises.

Mr Lonsdale added: “The health of Scotland’s retail destinations is ultimately determined by the state of the overall economy and consumer sentiment, however a sharper and more urgent focus from policy makers is required too.”