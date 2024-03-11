One of Edinburgh’s greenest offices bags first occupant six months ahead of opening

An image showing how the office at 30 Semple Street in Edinburgh's Exchange District will look when it is completed.

What is being billed as one of Edinburgh’s greenest office developments has secured its first occupant six months prior to opening.

Hymans Robertson, the pensions and investment advisory firm, is the first tenant to sign up to 30 Semple Street, an office development being undertaken by Corran Properties on behalf of CBRE Investment Management in the capital’s Exchange District. The company has committed to lease the building’s fifth and sixth floors - extending to 14,700 square feet - along with roof-top terraces, which are said to provide “exceptional views over Edinburgh’s famous skyline”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With construction works ongoing, the 57,000-square-foot building is due to complete in September. The landlord’s team was represented by Knight Frank, Cuthbert White and Brodies. Hymans Robertson was represented by Cushman & Wakefield and Burness Paull.

Alix Mills, senior director at CBRE Investment Management, said: “To attract a tenant of such high calibre to our flagship office development in Edinburgh is tremendous testament to the high-quality design of 30 Semple Street, and the commitment of our entire team to meet the very highest standards of environmental performance.”