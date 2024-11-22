Paralympic gold medallist to open Aldi's new Loanhead store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi’s new Loanhead store will be opened next Thursday (November 28) by Paralympic gold medallist Stephen Clegg.

The new store, on Pentland Road, will be run by store manager Lenka, along with a team of 20 staff from the local community.

It will offer fresh, Scottish meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

​Aldi’s new Loanhead store will open on November 28 on Pentland Road. (Google Maps)

Coming from a family of paralympic athletes, Stephen Clegg claimed his first ever Paralympic gold medal at Paris 2024 with victory and a new world record in the S12 100m backstroke, adding S12 100m butterfly gold days later.

His opening the store celebrates the partnership between ParalympicsGB and Aldi.

Stephen will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi Store Manager Lenka said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Loanhead.

"It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Stephen Clegg join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Stephen added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in the Loanhead area to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be located on Pentland Road, Loanhead, EH20 9NZ, and will be open Monday - Saturday, 8am - 10pm and Sunday 9am - 8pm.