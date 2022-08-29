Parliamentarians pay tribute to award-winning Loanhead restaurant

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motion submitted by Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, described the award as “a fantastic achievement for (managing partner) Habibur Khan and his staff who have worked immensely hard over the years delivering high-quality service and dishes to customers”.

Mr Khan said: “We are honoured to have received recognition in the Scottish Parliament and by our regional legislators.”

In a letter to Mr Khan, Midlothian MP Owen Thompson said: “Radhuni makes a great contribution to our culinary scene. Its success is proof that Midlothian is an excellent place for businesses to set- up shop and for customers to find top quality culinary experiences.”

Mr Khan, pictured centre in group of five with Radhuni front of house staff,

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already supported by a number of MSPs, the motion noted that Radhuni is one of only three Indian restaurants in Scotland to have received the accolade.

Radhuni, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, was voted Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in 2020 and 2021.