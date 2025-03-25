PECO Model Railways acquires iconic Scottish retailer

PECO Model Railways, one of Britain’s most respected model railway manufacturers, wholesalers, and publishers, has just announced the acquisition of Harburn Hobbies - a beloved model railway retailer based in Edinburgh. This marks a significant milestone for both companies, ensuring the continued success of a business with a remarkable history dating back to the 1930s.

Harburn Hobbies was originally founded in Leith by Mr. Hargreaves and Mr. Burns, whose combined names formed the now-famous retailer, Harburn Hobbies. In the 1950s, Colonel Jimmy Innes purchased the business before it was passed on to the Baird family in 1966. For nearly six decades, the Baird family has upheld Harburn Hobbies’ reputation as a go-to destination for railway modellers across Scotland and beyond.

PECO and Harburn Hobbies have enjoyed a close partnership since the 1960s, making this acquisition a natural evolution of their longstanding relationship. With this transition, Harburn Hobbies will benefit from the extensive resources and expertise of PECO while maintaining its comprehensive product range and dedication to modellers of all levels.

PECO recognised that Bob and Gillian Baird were approaching retirement and wanted to ensure that the well-established retailer continued to thrive. Situated near Edinburgh’s city centre with a convenient tram stop right outside, aptly named ‘Harburn Halt’, Harburn Hobbies remains ideally positioned to serve all railway enthusiasts. PECO’s ongoing commitment to supporting independent retailers aligns with its vision of sustaining and growing the model railway hobby, and this is something it will always endeavour to do.

Left-right: Ben Arnold (MD - PECO), Gillian Baird, Bob Baird, & Michael Pritchard (Chairman - PECO)

Importantly, the transition will be seamless for customers. The same friendly and knowledgeable staff will continue to serve enthusiasts at Harburn Hobbies, and Bob and Gillian will remain closely involved in the business during the transition period. The store’s welcoming atmosphere and dedication to excellent customer service will of course remain unchanged.

Speaking on the acquisition, Chairman of PECO, Michael Pritchard commented: "We are delighted to bring Harburn Hobbies into the PECO family. As an institution in the model railway community, it plays a vital role in nurturing the hobby and we are committed to ensuring it continues to flourish for generations to come."

Bob and Gillian Baird extend their heartfelt thanks to their loyal customers and wish PECO every success in the next chapter of Harburn Hobbies’ journey. Slange Var.

For more information, visit www.peco-uk.com.