Pedal the Pentland Hills in Midlothian

The wheels are in motion for bike lovers to pedal the beauty of the Pentland Hills with the opening of a new bicycle hire service.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT
Pentland Cycle Hire is situated at the Flotterstone Inn Car Park, Penicuik.
Pentland Cycle Hire is the first bike hire business to be situated at the Pentland Hills, and is gearing up for the grand opening on Saturday, March 25.

A spokesperson for the company, said: “We’re one of the most healthy living attractions available in the Lothians and Edinburgh.

“Our vision is to have a local, affordable, healthy living attraction available for everyone across the Lothian's, Edinburgh and beyond. We want to promote healthy and active living that is enjoyable.

“Being accessible for everyone was key to us which is why we have a 'kids go free' policy. This way, families can take their children for an enjoyable day out that won't break the bank.”

Visit pentlandcyclehire.com for more information.

