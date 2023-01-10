The firm reported an 11.2 per cent increase in underlying sales in the six weeks ending December 31, 2022, compared to the same period the previous year. It said the record performance had been fuelled by popular fragrance launches, such as Paradoxe by Prada, Fame by Paco Rabanne and Explorer Ultra Blue by Montblanc, as well as successful partnerships with Hermès and Maison Margiela as the business continues to expand its luxury and niche categories.

Bosses said the company had also continued to invest in its bespoke digital platform and store estate. It opened 12 stores in the year and now trades from 216 locations across the UK, including 16 sites in Scotland.

Chief executive Sanjay Vadera said: “Our teams have worked hard to deliver another exceptional Christmas despite the challenges posed by economic uncertainty, industrial action and the general pressures on consumer disposable incomes. While the economic outlook for the year ahead remains uncertain, we are confident we are well placed to not only weather those economic headwinds but thrive, as we continue to invest and grow. The convenience of being able to mix and match between shopping in-store and online will be the bedrock of our plans for 2023. We will continue to invest and expand our footprint both digitally and physically to offer our customers the premium shopping environment we know they demand.”