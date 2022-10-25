Pizza-oven specialist Ooni looking to fire up larger slice of grocery market with new premium range
Scottish pizza-making giant Ooni is looking to expand its slice of the grocery market, taking its first bite into the supermarket sector with its debut range of premium home ingredients.
The Broxburn-based firm, famous for its pizza ovens that sell tens of thousands of units a year and have attracted celebrity fans including Dolly Parton, Bruce Willis, and Drew Barrymore, has teamed up with Glasgow creative agency Thirst to bring the products to life through a new look and distinct brand strategy, with a clear mission to disrupt the market.
Ooni was founded in 2012 with the launch of what it says was the first portable wood-fired pizza oven, and has since launched several iterations of the item, as well as a range of accessories, and boasted annual sales of more than £208 million in 2021 alone.
Now, it has debuted Neapolitan Pizza Dough Mix, New York Pizza Dough Mix, and Detroit Dough Mix, as the brand – whose bosses Darina Garland and Kristian Tapaninaho spoke at this year’s Scottish Edge awards in June – seeks to be a “one-stop pizza-making partner”.
Matt Burns, creative director at Thirst, said: “By leaning into everybody’s intrinsic desire to create, we set out to make Ooni synonymous with pizza in the grocery space by channelling the brand’s distinct mission – enabling everyone to make great pizza– into a deliciously inviting look and feel.”
It comes after Thirst, which has worked with firms such as Brooklyn Brewery, Brewgooder, The Botanist Gin, and craft brewer Innis & Gunn, in August unveiled a key senior US hire.