The Broxburn-based firm, famous for its pizza ovens that sell tens of thousands of units a year and have attracted celebrity fans including Dolly Parton, Bruce Willis, and Drew Barrymore, has teamed up with Glasgow creative agency Thirst to bring the products to life through a new look and distinct brand strategy, with a clear mission to disrupt the market.

Ooni was founded in 2012 with the launch of what it says was the first portable wood-fired pizza oven, and has since launched several iterations of the item, as well as a range of accessories, and boasted annual sales of more than £208 million in 2021 alone.

Now, it has debuted Neapolitan Pizza Dough Mix, New York Pizza Dough Mix, and Detroit Dough Mix, as the brand – whose bosses Darina Garland and Kristian Tapaninaho spoke at this year’s Scottish Edge awards in June – seeks to be a “one-stop pizza-making partner”.

The new products come as the brand seeks to be a 'one-stop pizza-making partner'. Picture: contributed.

Matt Burns, creative director at Thirst, said: “By leaning into everybody’s intrinsic desire to create, we set out to make Ooni synonymous with pizza in the grocery space by channelling the brand’s distinct mission – enabling everyone to make great pizza– into a deliciously inviting look and feel.”