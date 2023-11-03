The drop in Scottish footfall gained pace in October amid bleak weather and shoppers’ tight purse strings, to notch up its worst performance of 2023 and a “miserable” start to retail’s key festive “golden quarter”, according to new data.

The latest report from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and Sensormatic IQ shows a 5.5 per cent year-on-year footfall drop in the period October 1 to 28, 6.5 percentage points worse than September, but better than the UK average decrease of 5.7 per cent from 12 months previously. Shopping centre footfall fell by 2.7 per cent year on year last month, 6.4 percentage points worse than September, while there was a polarisation between the performances seen by Edinburgh and Glasgow, which saw a 0.5 per cent increase and 8.9 per cent drop respectively.

SRC director David Lonsdale said Scotland was “battered by repeated and prolonged storms” last month that dampened shopping activity. He stated: “The widespread use of severe weather alerts affecting large swathes of the country saw Scots advised to avoid travelling on several occasions during the month. Unsurprisingly, the appalling conditions and repeated deluges and disruption exerted a heavy toll on shopper footfall, which slumped to its weakest monthly performance of 2023.

“The decline in Scottish footfall was more marked than in most other parts of the UK and brought the recent quarter of improvement to a shuddering halt. All retail destinations were affected, albeit Edinburgh eked out a miniscule but positive uplift in foot traffic compared to the same period the year before. Glasgow recorded its weakest performance since March 2021.

“In footfall terms, October was a miserable start to the so-called golden quarter of festive trading,” he added – but was more optimistic regarding the longer-term outlook. “With luck, in many instances it may only lead to a deferment of purchases. Hopefully, the introduction of discounted peak rail fares, falling shop price inflation, and news of a council tax freeze should buoy consumer confidence and store visits. With the clock ticking down to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement and subsequent Scottish Budget we’d encourage policy-makers to pursue further measures to lift consumers spirits and avoid adding any pressures on to household finances.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Sensormatic Solutions, also commented, saying shopper traffic last month was regionally impacted by Storm Babet, “which delivered the most severe and widespread disruptive weather of the year to date”. He added: “The ongoing cost-of-living pressure continues, despite inflationary easing, to impact shopper behaviour through October.”