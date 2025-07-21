Popular Edinburgh local serves up brand-new look and name

The rebrand is part of an exciting new chapter for the site, with the renovation giving the pub a total transformation, and a warm welcome for guests worthy of any Irish local.

A revamped bar and upgraded dining area have breathed new life into the pub, the ideal spot for a pint with pals, a meal with the family, or after work drinks with your colleagues. Whether enjoying great food or exploring a wide selection of drinks, everyone can relax in the new O’Neill’s Edinburgh's warm and inviting atmosphere.

The pub has long been the go-to in Edinburgh for live music and sport, and now there’s even more to shout about. From Monday to Thursday, guests can enjoy live entertainment from 9pm – including a lively pub quiz on Mondays and crowd-favourite karaoke Tuesdays to Thursdays.

The pub also offers a delicious food menu for visitors to enjoy in the easy-going pub. Guests can tuck into all the pub favourites, from mix-and-match small plates such as Drunken Mushrooms, Crispy Chicken Tenders and Dirty Tato Pops to gourmet burgers including the Notorious P.I.G or vegan Shiitake Mushroom, as well as an array of craft beers to try.

For early birds, O'Neill’s Edinburgh is now serving breakfast from 11am daily – featuring proper Irish breakfasts and brunchy favourites to start your day right. Whether it’s the Hearty Irish or a cheeky Bacon & Egg Bap, you’ll find something to soak up the night before (or fuel the day ahead).

Sport lovers are well catered for with BT Sport and Sky Sports across the screens – whether it’s Premier League, Six Nations or GAA action, you’ll never miss a match. Meanwhile, the newly refurbished function room is perfect for all sorts of celebrations – from birthdays and weddings to student socials and Christmas parties. With an upgraded sound system, private bar and space for up to 40 guests, it’s ideal for raising a glass (or two). The function room will be available for hire to the public from September onwards once the Edinburgh Fringe Festival has ended.

And yes – your furry friend is welcome too. Dogs are allowed in the bar area until 9pm and can enjoy water and treats on request. It’s a proper Irish welcome – four legs or two.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Ryan Anderson, said: “As a cornerstone of Edinburgh’s nightlife, we’re delighted to have given the pub a much need refresh and can’t wait to share the exciting changes with our guests. We’re looking forward to continuing to deliver the great atmosphere we’re known for.”

“Whether you’re stopping by for a pint and a bite with friends at lunch or looking to dance the night away on the weekend, our pub is the perfect destination.”

O'Neill's Edinburgh will also be changing its opening times as it will now be open from 11am-1am Monday to Saturday and 11am-11pm on Sundays. The team looks forward to welcoming guests – old and new – for a pint, a bite and plenty of banter.