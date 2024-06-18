Popular Expo event due in September
Karen Ritchie, chief executive officer of the organisers, Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC), said attendees can generate sales leads, promote their company, find new suppliers, network with business professionals, increase product and service profile and make new contacts.
Stand prices include lunch for two people, and the date is Thursday, September 26 from 10am to 4pm. This opportunity is open to all businesses, regardless of location.
Karen added: “This business-to-business exhibition has been put together to provide the perfect opportunity for local firms to showcase the wealth of opportunities, products and services available across the region.
“If you are a local business, looking to meet, connect and forge new contacts with others then this is the ideal event to attend.”
The exhibition at the National Mining Museum, Newtongrange EH22 4QN is free to attend for those who do not wish to take a stand.
