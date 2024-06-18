Popular Expo event due in September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesses are invited to showcase their company at The Midlothian and East Lothian Business Expo in September when over 200 attendees are expected.

Karen Ritchie, chief executive officer of the organisers, Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC), said attendees can generate sales leads, promote their company, find new suppliers, network with business professionals, increase product and service profile and make new contacts.

Stand prices include lunch for two people, and the date is Thursday, September 26 from 10am to 4pm. This opportunity is open to all businesses, regardless of location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen added: “This business-to-business exhibition has been put together to provide the perfect opportunity for local firms to showcase the wealth of opportunities, products and services available across the region.

Guests at last year's Expo

“If you are a local business, looking to meet, connect and forge new contacts with others then this is the ideal event to attend.”