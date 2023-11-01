Population boom boosts demand for office space in popular Edinburgh commuter towns

Demand for business space in key locations close to Edinburgh shows no sign of slowing, aided by a “population boom”, property experts have said.

48 Court Street in Haddington is among the recent deals highlighted by Allied Surveyors Scotland.

Allied Surveyors Scotland pointed to strong demand from businesses seeking “smaller, flexible office space” as it confirmed two sales and a clutch of lettings in East Lothian.

Transform Joinery, PWM Developments and MP Group UK have let three offices at Merryfield Business Centre in Macmerry, near Tranent, to take building occupancy up towards 70 per cent. In Haddington, Growing Together is taking space in Somnerfield Business Centre while Clover Care Scotland and HiHopes Aesthetics have snapped up three of seven available offices at 48 Court Street. The building was purchased by Allied Surveyors in March for an undisclosed sum on behalf of a private pension fund with the aim of re-letting it as a business centre at “all-inclusive” rents.

Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) for Allied Surveyors Scotland, said: “Demand for functional and flexible offices in East Lothian remains high as is demonstrated by these most recent lettings. Since the pandemic, we have seen a strong upturn from businesses seeking smaller, flexible office space. This is driven partly by the region’s population boom but also, in these inflationary times, all-inclusive rents appeal because people like to know what they’re paying each month and working from home does not suit everyone.”

Meanwhile, at Macmerry Business Park, Allied Surveyors has confirmed the sale of Altair House – a 6,000-square-foot stand-alone office pavilion with 20 car parking spaces – to an existing East Lothian business scaling up and relocating its head office function. In North Berwick, a vacant office in the town’s Forth Street Lane was sold in August for an undisclosed sum to an owner occupier with Allied representing the vendor.

Mercer added: “While we have transacted out a lot of stock, we still have office space under offer in Tranent and Musselburgh with accommodation available for let in Cockenzie, Newhailes, Haddington and Macmerry Business Park.”