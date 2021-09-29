Port of Leith flexes renewables muscle as giant wind turbines arrive by sea

In collaboration with heavy lift specialist Collett Transport, the turbines arrived aboard the 108-metre EEMS Dublin cargo ship into the port from Esbjerg in Denmark.

Using the port’s lifting equipment and quayside team, the 64 turbine parts, including blades and tower sections, were taken off the vessel and transported by Collett’s specialist vehicles to the port’s renewables storage yard.

Kenny Williamson, deputy port manager at the Port of Leith, which is owned by Forth Ports, said: “It is great to see the Port of Leith busy with onshore renewables. Projects like these demonstrate our flexibility and capability to handle renewables project work.

In collaboration with heavy lift specialist Collett Transport, the turbines arrived aboard the EEMS Dublin cargo ship into the Port of Leith from Esbjerg in Denmark. Picture: Peter Devlin

“Working with the team at Collett, this ensures that we are able to move the large parts safely from the quayside to our new renewables lay down area. It is an exciting time for the port as we focus our attention on creating our renewables hub for offshore projects too.”

Jack Collett, renewables director from Collett Transport, added: “The Port of Leith has a proven capability in handling similar projects to Howpark [wind farm] and delivers an excellent service.

“By operating out of Leith, it provides us with excellent port facilities and an ideal transport link from the port to the A1 motorway network.”

In May, the Port of Leith announced proposals for the creation of Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub on a 175-acre site at the port.

