Practice with 4,500 patients to west of Edinburgh acquired by Scotland’s largest dental group

Artis Dental and Implant Studio, based in Balerno, has joined Clyde Munro Dental Group with its two dentists and ten support staff promising “business as usual” for its 4,500 patients.

Founded 16 years ago by owner Brian Clough and his wife Edel, Artis Dental is said to have a “thriving patient base”, not only in west Edinburgh but as far afield as St Andrews and the Scottish Borders.

Clough, who is in the second year of a masters in restorative dentistry at Edinburgh University, said the deal would allow him to improve patient care by introducing the new techniques learned on the degree course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artis Dental and Implant Studio, based in Balerno, was founded 16 years ago by owner Brian Clough, pictured, and his wife Edel. Picture: Ian Georgeson

He added: “New regulations introduced as a result of the Covid pandemic have undoubtedly placed additional challenges and responsibilities on small independent dental practices.

“With Clyde Munro on board, it provides our practice with a level of support and investment that will ensure there is no drop in the level of service - and that patients in Balerno and the west of Edinburgh have access to some of the best dental services available anywhere.”

Clyde Munro Dental Group has more than 50 practices across Scotland, employing some 200 dentists, 400 staff and taking care of 460,000 patients.

Chief development officer Kirsty Dace said: “Artis Dental and Implant Studio is an excellent addition to our network of family dentists and we are looking forward to working with Brian and his team to build on the strong platform that he has put in place in Balerno.

“His passion for dentistry shines through - highlighted by his return to his studies - and we will harness that care and enthusiasm to further improve dental services for patients in west Edinburgh, while supporting additional investment to introduce other services and to add to the existing staff’s expertise.”

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s major cities, Clyde Munro owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.

In February, the group said it would embark on a period of further growth through acquisition, thanks to an additional funding package.

A message from the Editor: