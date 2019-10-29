Edinburgh Zoo boss quits to join Johnnie Walker experience

Diageo is set to transform the former House of Fraser store on Princes Street into a 'world-class' whisky destination. Picture: contributed.

Barbara Smith is to run the new global flagship visitor attraction for the Scotch whisky brand. She will join its parent company, spirits giant Diageo, as general manager of the Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience and will also be responsible for running the company’s network of 14 distillery “brand homes” across Scotland.

The appointment will see her leave her current post as chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

The Johnnie Walker Princes Street attraction is the focal point of Diageo’s £150 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism. Such plans include transforming Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila and Clynelish distilleries and restoring those in Brora in the Highlands and Port Ellen on Islay.

Smith is described as having a "strong reputation for developing major visitor destinations'. Picture: contributed.

Cristina Diezhandino, Diageo global Scotch whisky director, said Smith “has an exceptional record of leadership at some of the UK’s most successful attractions… We look forward to working with Barbara to deliver our ambition of creating the world’s leading whisky destinations”.