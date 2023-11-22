Professional services advisory firm opens Edinburgh office and unveils 'transformative' hires

Professional services advisory firm Hutcheon Mearns has opened for business in Edinburgh as it continues its programme of strategic expansion.

Hutcheon Mearns managing director Craig Hutcheon with Edinburgh team members Jack Ramage, Angela McCann, Karolina Slowik-Skiba, Daniel Burns and Lianne Ross. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

The firm, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, said the Central Belt has always been viewed as a “linchpin” for the company’s long-term future development. The launch of the new Edinburgh operation coincides with three senior appointments in the capital.

Angela McCann has been appointed head of growth. An accountancy honours graduate who has spent more than 20 years in business development, business growth and executive search, McCann is said to have an extensive background in senior finance recruitment up to board level. She takes on responsibility for driving revenue growth, business development and market expansion in the Central Belt.

Lianne Ross joins the firm, which also has an office in Dundee, as head of corporate finance to build its business deals advisory services in the central region. Ross has 15 years’ international experience in corporate finance and development, and her role involves leading M&A (merger and acquisition) projects from origination to completion. Jack Ramage, who has a specialist background in accountancy and finance recruitment in the Central Belt, takes on the role of head of resourcing.

Hutcheon Mearns managing director Craig Hutcheon said: “Opening an office in the Central Belt has been the focus of our attention for some time and these appointments are transformative in terms of what we are able to offer clients in the region. We are now equipped to deliver across our entire portfolio of services, ranging from finance team resourcing to corporate finance support and the application of advanced technology to help clients solve problems and attain optimum performance.

“Jack, Lianne and Angela are experienced professionals of the highest calibre and it’s great to have them on board. Their appointments add significant new skills, knowledge and experience to our business – not only in Edinburgh, but across our network.”