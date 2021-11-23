Property developer Gallo & Gallo tees off work to build housing beside golf club

The family-run business is focused on developing luxury residential properties across the Scottish capital, with Riccardo Gallo overseeing the construction process, while his wife Mary-Anne specialises in interior design through her own company, Mary-Anne Gallo Interiors.

Since 2008, it has renovated and developed properties across Edinburgh, helping it turn over more than £3 million.

Now, it is focused on plans for a new five-property development, securing a seven-figure development funding package from Bank of Scotland to support the build of the homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm says the new homes are designed for families and early retirees, and are expected to complete by early spring. Picture: contributed.

The new development will feature four “upside down” townhouses, with kitchens and living rooms on the top floor to take advantage of the views of Edinburgh Castle, with the bedrooms on the lower floors.

The former professional golf shop at Baberton Golf Club will also be converted, to house the fifth property. The new homes are described as being designed for families and early retirees and are expected to complete by early spring.

Gallo & Gallo Developments is also planning to embark on its first venture outside Edinburgh, with a new multi-unit project in Gullane, East Lothian, which is expected to go live mid-2022.

Mr Gallo, director at the firm, said: “When we spotted the opportunity in Juniper Green, we knew it would be the perfect next venture for us. While the scale of the development meant it would be our biggest challenge to date, it’s a tremendously exciting project for us... we’ve been able to secure the finance required during a time where demand for residential property in the capital continues to grow.

“That said, this demand is extending with people increasingly keen to live beyond the city limits. This is why we’re hoping to break ground on a new development in Gullane in summer next year and continue to grow our portfolio across the Central Belt of Scotland.”

Douglas Spowart, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said the lender will keep supporting Gallo & Gallo Developments “as it continues on its growth journey, and also stand by firms in other sectors as they look to take advantage of new and exciting growth opportunities”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.