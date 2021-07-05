Property firm Galbraith gears up for growth after naming new chairman

Scottish property consultancy Galbraith is gearing up for further growth and development after announcing a change of chairman.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:55 am
Andrew Shepherd is a former chairman of accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael and a familiar face in the Scottish business community.

Andrew Shepherd – a former chairman of accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael – is to succeed current chair Iain Russell in September.

Galbraith has offices in Scotland and the north of England, including in Aberdeen, Cupar, Edinburgh, Inverness, Perth and Penrith, and consultants based in Argyll, Stranraer and Galashiels. It is the largest rural consultancy in Scotland, managing farm, forestry, land and estate interests across more than 3.5 million acres.

Shepherd, who comes from a rural business background, said: “I am delighted and honoured to become chair at Galbraith, a firm which has grown consistently over the years to become a formidable force across Scotland and the north of England.

“The wealth of expertise and deep knowledge across the entire property spectrum means it is well placed to go from strength to strength and I am looking forward immensely to playing my part in this development.”

Chief executive Martin Cassels said: “Like many businesses, whilst we have faced challenges over the last year or so we have emerged stronger and performed extremely well.

“We have a strong vision to look forward, grow and develop our exceptionally progressive people and business further with confidence and agility as we embrace new working practices. This is set against a background of a very resilient property market and intense demand for all of our services.”

Russell added: “The partners at Galbraith warmly welcome Andrew to the firm, our first chair from outwith the partnership.”

