£1.5 million boost for high-growth firms as latest Scottish Edge launches

Having already invested £20m in more than 500 businesses in the past eight years, the latest awards will welcome back categories including Net Zero Edge, which launched last year with backing from Royal Bank of Scotland to coincide with Glasgow’s COP26 conference. The 20th round of awards will see 24 finalists pitch their ideas on December 6 and 7.

In line with government environmental goals, businesses with a sustainable and ethical ethos at their core will be contenders in the Net Zero Edge category. The finalists include ethical fashion designer Beira Moda, reusable plant-based water bottles maker S’wheat and bespoke reusable face mask creator Mask Logic. The Edge competition is supported by the Hunter Foundation, Royal Bank of Scotland, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

Scientific and digital innovation will also be highlighted through this year’s finalists, with BioLiberty’s robotic glove and digital platform - designed to help stroke survivors with remote rehabilitation - PicSea’s data-collecting underwater robots and Yaldi Games’ community-driven life simulation video game featuring in the offing. In a further boost to entrants, a community-based award has been introduced, which will recognise the efforts of an enterprise which may have otherwise missed out.

Evelyn McDonald, chief executive of Scottish Edge, said: “We are thrilled to continue to reward the innovation of the nation’s entrepreneurs, having previously supported over 500 businesses to achieve their goals and expand their visions ever further.”