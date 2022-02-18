£19m bank funding enables greener future for Mayfield-based recycling firm

An aerial CGI image of the proposed new Mayfield site.

More than £4 million of the Royal Bank of Scotland funding has been used to implement new state-of-the-art technology at the firm’s Mayfield site, which will be used to recycle inert construction and demolition materials. The new aggregate recycling plant in Mayfield will be fully operational by May 2022 and will increase the site’s processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour.

Mark Williams, CEO of The NWH Group, said: “The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has provided us with financial confidence to drive forward an ambitious and strategic business growth plan and enable us to provide our services in new regions, as well as create new jobs.”

With an existing headcount of 370 staff, the growth drive will also create a considerable number of new roles across both management and operational positions in the next three years.

Mark Williams, CEO at The NWH Group.

The Group is also transitioning its fleet of vehicles to electric-only, with over five per cent of the fleet already switched.

Mr Williams added: “We are incredibly proud of our heritage at The NWH Group but the move towards creating cleaner and sustainable communities now tops our agenda.

"The introduction of the new wash plant technology is an important milestone in our journey as we look to significantly reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill across the Group.”

David McIntosh, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The NWH Group’s commitment to creating a circular economy is evident with the volume of measures taken firm-wide to ensure that its practices are as green as possible. The revolutionary technology invested in through our funding will bolster its position as a leader within the industry, and the Bank is proud to have enabled this.

“Royal Bank of Scotland is consistently evolving its sustainability and ESG credentials to reduce impact on the planet and helping our customers realise the same vision is rewarding. We look forward to continuing our relationship with The NWH Group as it embarks on its expansion.”