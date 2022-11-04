£3m deal will see housing development next to Queensferry Crossing feature 19 'affordable' homes
A housing development overlooking the Forth close to the Queensferry Crossing will feature a number of “affordable” homes thanks to a £3 million agreement.
Housebuilder Cala Homes (East), which has recently started construction on its Queensferry Heights project, is to partner with Manor Estates Housing Association (MEHA) to deliver 19 homes, comprising 15 mid-market and four social rented properties. Construction of the affordable homes has been brought forward to meet high demand and to minimise construction-related disruption to the surrounding area.
Derek Lawson, strategic land director at Cala Homes (East), said: “This is an important chapter in this development and we are delighted to have a renowned, locally-based housing association on board. There is a distinct shortage of housing, both private and affordable, and we look forward to welcoming families into these homes and benefiting from living at this location.”
Queensferry Heights will also include designated open spaces and footpath connections to the adjoining countryside, Society Road and adjacent residential area of Springfield. Manor Estates Housing Association was established in 1995 following the transfer of more than 900 homes in Edinburgh from Scottish Homes. It also has a proven record in the local area.
Most Popular
Claire Ironside, chief executive of MEHA, said: “It is very exciting to be involved in the project and to play our part in providing much needed affordable housing in this area and contributing to the City of Edinburgh’s Strategic Housing Investment Programme (SHIP). It follows our mission to provide excellent quality affordable homes and services that create safe, resilient and inclusive communities.”