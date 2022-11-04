£3m deal will see housing development next to Queensferry Crossing feature 19 'affordable' homes

Housebuilder Cala Homes (East), which has recently started construction on its Queensferry Heights project, is to partner with Manor Estates Housing Association (MEHA) to deliver 19 homes, comprising 15 mid-market and four social rented properties. Construction of the affordable homes has been brought forward to meet high demand and to minimise construction-related disruption to the surrounding area.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director at Cala Homes (East), said: “This is an important chapter in this development and we are delighted to have a renowned, locally-based housing association on board. There is a distinct shortage of housing, both private and affordable, and we look forward to welcoming families into these homes and benefiting from living at this location.”

Queensferry Heights will also include designated open spaces and footpath connections to the adjoining countryside, Society Road and adjacent residential area of Springfield. Manor Estates Housing Association was established in 1995 following the transfer of more than 900 homes in Edinburgh from Scottish Homes. It also has a proven record in the local area.

Manor Estates’ CEO Claire Ironside, Cala site manager Gavin McCann and Manor Estates' chair of the board Rachel Hutton, at the development site overlooking the Queensferry Crossing. Picture: Ian Georgeson